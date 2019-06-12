If Jacksonville City Council Member Brenda Priestly Jackson had her way, talks of selling utility JEA would end.

Talks have been underway for months and have sparked much debate among council members and the community as to what is the best option for the utility and the City of Jacksonville.

“Lack of notice to general counsel, lack of notice to the public if any agenda is amended the very day of a meeting," Jackson said.

On the fourth floor of city hall, Jackson - who is the councilwoman for District 10 - explained why she wants JEA's board of directors to end talks with nine potential buyers. She argued the utility failed to follow a 30-day provision notifying council members that they would be soliciting interest in potential buyers, known as an 'invitation to negotiate.' Jackson cited the July 23 meeting agenda published ahead of the meeting only made reference to 'strategic planning.'

The city’s general council said the utility did not act outside their legal authority and ultimately JEA’s board has final say on ending negotiation talks.

The council member is now asking JEA Board of Directors to stop all talks with potential buyers at its next scheduled meeting. That meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“There has not been an issue that’s come before us with such outrage and discontent from the public," Jackson said.

Two-thirds of city council would have to support the move at Tuesday's upcoming meeting to pass it along to JEA.

Either way, council members Randy DeFoor of District 14 and Tommy Hazouri of District 13 argued it’s about sending a message to the board.

“Every information that we’re getting from the JEA is coming from people that are incentivized to sell, if we don’t stop it, we’re going to waste a lot of time and a lot of money," DeFoor said.

“Whether the mayor signs it or not, it speaks volumes to how we feel as a council," Hazouri said.

Jackson adds if talks of a sale continue, she’ll be looking to make a change to the city charter that could remove JEA’s board from overseeing the utility.

“I don’t think the framers of our charter, every contemplated an independent authority, would try to sell itself right out of the charter, so we’ve got some charter cleanup to do," she said.

A charter change would be a whole other process to consider. First Coast News reached out to JEA for a response on the proposed resolution and did not provide a comment by our deadline.