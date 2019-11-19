JACKSONVILLE, Fla — I'm Telling Ken went to the Spot Cafe in St. Augustine along highway US-1 just east of the entrance to the nation's oldest city and across the highway from the St. Johns County Sheriff's office.

Between the bacon and eggs, we met David Eli Grimes, who lives in Northern St. Johns County and loves the river.

He and his wife started a campaign to educate as many as possible about life on the St. Johns River.

He wants to save it for the next generation.

"Every year, we are polluting the river more and more," Grimes said. "What can we do to change that?"

Al Sesona stopped by the Spot Café to say "Hello."

Sesona, 94, invented the once-popular "Flip-It" perfect pancake maker. He said they produced 4 million units, but these days the inventor is just enjoying life.

"I'm just happy getting through life," he said.

As the morning moved into the lunch hour, we heard a recurring concern from others. They are uneasy toward the rapid growth in St. Johns County. Dave McLaughlin complained about traffic congestion and road rage drivers.

"If they're going to allow more developments, they need to improve the infrastructure a bit," McLaughlin said.

John Thomas, a new resident to St. Augustine, likes the charm and history of the nation's oldest city.

"I enjoy it a lot," Thomas said. "It has heart, it is still a little rough around the edges, but it has heart."

He has lived in small communities and seen how growth can transform them. Thomas said he hopes that does not happen to St. Augustine.

Ken Forrester, who has called the area home since 1955, has seen the results of the growth -- some good, some bad. But he is not ready to put the blame on anyone or anything.

"I think the county commission is doing the best it can under the conditions," Forrester said.

Jessica Kroeger, after taking a moment for pictures, told us how growth is taking a toll in her community.

"We are constantly having bicyclists and pedestrians getting hit on the side of the road," Kroeger said.

Kroeger pointed to the community near Woodlawn Road.

She said the 40 mph road has become a highway for speeders and a safety concern.

"People in the area have had to jump out of the way," she said. "There are pedestrians there as well as dogs, kids. People go 60 miles an hour because they don't have to stop."

We spoke with Chuck Mulligan of the St. Johns County Sheriff's office. He said he will advise the patrol division and see if they can conduct law enforcement on Woodlawn Road.

As for the speed limit, Mulligan said the community needs to contact the county's traffic engineering department.



