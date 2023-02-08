I'm A Star Foundation CEO invites youth to join as local teens are arrested in shooting

First Coast News spoke with Betty Burney who is the founder of I’m A Star Foundation in Jacksonville. She says there’s work to do in the community to help keep kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old last week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the little girl remains in the hospital in critical condition, but is stable.

14-year-old Kayden Tuten and 15-year-old Nakendall Jackson are both being charged with attempted murder.

The sheriff says they’ll be charged as adults.

First Coast News spoke with Betty Burney who is the founder of I’m A Star Foundation in Jacksonville. She says there’s work to do in the community to help keep kids on the right track.

The foundation meets in a building on Moncrief to help students stay out of trouble when they’re out of school.

Teens have access to books, gardening classes, meals and so much more.

“I feel like your environment is everything and the people you surround yourself with really does take a toll on you and when you’re surrounded by a lot of others leaders like you who strive to do better in life, it will help you become better,” said Jordan Bell, student in I’m A Star Foundation. Bell is a part of the I’m A Star Foundation and when she heard that two teens were arrested in connection to a shooting at a home on West 19th street last week, she says she felt more kids should get involved with the foundation.

“I just feel like I’m a happier person because of I’m A Star,” says Bell.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters held a press conference today to announce the arrest of the two teens in connection with the shooting of the 9-year-old.

He says the little girl wasn’t the intended target.

“There’s no excuse and no justification for this type of indiscriminate violence,” said Sheriff Waters.

The teen center on Moncrief is open Monday-Thursday after school and from 10am-2pm on Saturdays.

It serves about 100 students at a time.

CEO, Betty Burney, says she wants more kids involved.

“If you know that there are students and especially if you have students who may be disengaged from the education process, please go to our website… www.imastarfoundation.org,” said Burney.