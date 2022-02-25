Local Rabbi explains how Russian Invasion impacts how the Jewish Community here on the First coast

Rabbi Nochum Kurinsky says the Jewish community in Ukraine is the 5th largest Jewish population in the world.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Nochum Kurinsky, Rabbi at Chabad at Beaches visited Ukraine in 1999.

He was a camp counselor in the summer, teaching kids Judaism and their heritage. He said after communism was over in Ukraine, there was a big need there.

“I’m thinking about these kids. These little babies that I was a camp counselor to are now the parents running away with their kids to the boarder, that’s scary," said Kurinsky.

Kurinsky said he has been in contact with Rabbis in Russia and Ukraine. He explained the information he got from them is very different but he understands that the Rabbis are being careful not to share too much because of the safety of others.

“The one major thing there’s a 150 Chabad emissary couples there. Not a single one have left the country. There not necessarily encouraging people to stay but they are supporting those who want to stay. They are offering shelter and food," said Kurinsky.

The Rabbis are using their synagogues as safe places, but also helping those who want to leave and get across the border, Kurinsky explained.

“The Rabbis in Ukraine didn’t expect this to happen, it seems as though they thought it was a hoax. So very suddenly they realized this is really happening and they had to suddenly mobilize," said Kurinsky.