Historic schoolhouse in St. Augustine being restored, helping single mothers

Sisters of St. Joseph are restoring an 1800s schoolhouse. They are also helping single mothers learn skills to land prosperous jobs.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A year and a half ago, the old St. Benedict the Moor Schoolhouse in St. Augustine had no roof, floor or windows.

Now, there are struts for the roof, actual floors, and a new set of steps that go all the way to the recreated second floor.

The sisters of St. Joseph came up with the idea to restore the building and to turn it into the new St. Joseph Neighborhood Center in the Lincolnville neighborhood. The center will be used to house the sisters of St. Joseph’s new program and to help single mothers.

While construction on the building is not finished, the program has already started inside the nearby convent. Chloe Narciso and Natasha Rakich, who are both single mothers, are in the program.

The program has four tracks to guide young women toward a prosperous job as they will learn life skills such as financial fitness. Part of the program is class time while most of it is hands-on learning inside the Motherhouse.

Rakich is in the Certified Nursing Assistant and culinary track.

"Right now, I just got my CNA license," Rakich smiled.

Rakich helps take care of the older sisters at the convent and also works in the convent’s kitchen. She remembers that before being in the program, "I was struggling, barely able to pay my rent or go grocery shopping." Rakich is a mother of two sons, including a 3-year-old boy.

Kate Fermani is a social worker and leader of the program for single mothers. Describing the program, she said, "It’s that old time apprenticeship, but you’re being paid to learn as well as gaining skills for what you’re going to do."

In the restored building, there will be a teaching kitchen, so the young women can learn culinary skills and healthy habits. The idea is to help single mothers who have fallen through the cracks while sharing those lessons with people in the community. And a year into the program… it’s working.

Narciso learned how to make better financial choices and she's saved enough money to buy a car.

"If it weren’t for this program, I don’t know where I’d be right now," Narciso said.

Rakich learned how to boost her credit while in the program and says she just bought a house for herself and her two kids.

"That was a big step for me," Rackich said.

They are big steps, indeed, for women who are bettering their lives for their children. And they are big steps for a building that will also see better days... all because some sisters in a convent thought both needed to be done.