FHP: Helicopter crashes in Baker County shortly after takeoff due to mechanical failure

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter crashed in Baker County Saturday shortly after taking flight due to a mechanical failure, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says the crash happened at 12:10 p.m. in the field of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in Macclenny and caused minor injuries to a 68-year-old man who was the pilot. Two other passengers were also on the helicopter during the crash, a 55-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who did not suffer any injuries.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office also posted the incident on their Facebook page.