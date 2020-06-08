Gov. DeSantis: Unemployment system built with 'pointless roadblocks'

Gov. Ron DeSantis was interviewed by a TV station in Miami and said the state's unemployment system was designed to pay out the "least number of claims."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the past several months, our First Coast viewers have shared their stories and struggles navigating through Florida's unemployment maze, including the website that has drawn some heat from those looking for financial aid.

Now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suggesting the system was built to keep people from applying.

In an interview with CBS4 in Miami, the governor was asked if it was put together to discourage people to collect unemployment.

"I think the goal was for whoever designed, it was, 'Let's put as many kind of pointless roadblocks along the way, so people just say, Oh, the hell with it, I'm not going to do that,'" he said.

The system was implemented under former Gov. Rick Scott and DeSantis responded when asked if he thought it was designed with intentional flaws built in.

"It was definitely done in a way to lead to the least number of claims being paid out," Gov. DeSantis said.

Now Sen. Scott was asked about DeSantis' comments during President Trump's trip to Tampa on Wednesday.

"Some people, they take responsibility, some people just blame others. This is a tough time to be a governor," Scott said.