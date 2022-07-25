Emergency declaration means more resources to stop spread of monkeypox in Florida

There are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The World Health Organization recently declared monkeypox at its highest level of alert; a global health emergency.

In Florida, as of Monday, the CDC tracked 273 cases. Two cases were confirmed in Duval County. According to Florida Health data, both individuals are in their 40s.

Chad Neilsen, UF Health's Director of Accreditation & Infection Prevention mentioned how there are seven declarations from WHO in the last 20 years. He explained how more resources would soon-be available to help slow the spread.

"It means everything from financing, to health departments or to resources to battle the spread which at this point include things like: educational efforts, PSAs, extra money for basically boots on the ground to help spread the news about this spreads," Neilsen said.

In the case of vaccines, Neilsen said it will not be available to the public. For now, the exceptions are people who have been exposed to the disease and at risk communities, men who have sex with men. It should be known, there are reports of cases involving women and children.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County said it could not comment on the two cases because it is an active investigation. The FDOH, per Neilsen, said it will send vaccines to physicians and health care providers.