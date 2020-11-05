KINGSLAND, Ga. — Three Southeast Georgia mayors are going head-to-head in a friendly competition to benefit residents of Camden County.

The funds will go into a COVID-19 relief fund in partner with nonprofit Camden Connection.

“What we did was hopefully spur that competitiveness that people aren’t getting on ESPN or other [sports] networks,” Camden Connection CEO Steven Sainz said with a smile.

In about three weeks, the fund has grown to more than $19,000 through pledge teams. A corporate partner has agreed to double the amount of each city, putting the total at closer to $40,000 as of May 11.

The money going to food, utilities and folks who need help in the pandemic. Already a drive-thru food pantry has been set up in collaboration with the Camden Chamber of Commerce and an offer to deliver food to vulnerable residents as well.

“It’s designed to look at the needs of the given time so as we transition from hunger needs to long term needs in terms of housing, energy need support,” Sainz explained.

The competition to see who can raise more is friendly — but serious with the funds going to work. Sainz said the fundraiser goes to show the meaning of neighbor.

“We’re here to help like many others are and that’s really the one great thing that’s come out of that and that’s just how neighborly and ingrained that is in our communities,” Sainz said.

As of May 11, Woodbine had raised $11,720; Kingsland and St. Marys had each raised $4,200 and those amounts will be matched. Sainz said the fundraiser will go until shelter in place orders are lifted across Georgia.

