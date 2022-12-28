How to get a free ride home on NYE along the First Coast

Get free ride via a $50 Uber credit or a cab ride up to 30 miles from the rider’s pick-up location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is doing their part to make sure you get home safely after raising a glass of bubbly to celebrate the new year.

The law firm is announcing its return of Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program by offering thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for the 8th annual New Year’s Eve (NYE) Safe Rides.

Holiday partygoers in the Jacksonville and St. Augustine areas can count on Farah & Farah for a free ride to and from their celebrations via a $50 Uber credit or a cab ride up to 30 miles from the rider’s pick-up location with participating taxi services, zTrip and Clean Taxi.

Last year, the firm gave away $50,000 in free rides, ensuring nearly 7,000 safe drivers behind the wheel.

“Throughout our time practicing personal injury law, we have seen countless accidents on the roadways,” said Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah. “This is why we worked to create an initiative to ensure people get home safely after celebrating the New Year.”

Data from the National Safety Council shows that the national average of crashes on New Year’s Day is 11.6% higher than other holiday periods.

The Farah & Farah NYE Safe Rides credit will be available starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Residents of Jacksonville and St. Augustine are encouraged to claim their free ride in advance at FarahandFarah.com/NYE and to share this opportunity to get home safe and sound (for free) with their local friends and family.

Participating Bars

Perfect Rack Billiards

Birdies

Southern Social

Hoptinger 5 Points

Hoptinger Jacksonville Beach

The Walrus