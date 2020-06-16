Free food distribution held Tuesday in Downtown Jacksonville

Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties.

If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to food insecurity, you have options.

On Tuesday, a Farm Share food distribution will be hosted in partnership with local volunteers and The Church of Oakland near the downtown area of Jacksonville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties. To obtain food, attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The Church of Oakland is located at 1025 Jessie Street.