JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Business at the Jacksonville Flower Market isn’t just booming, owner Shelly Hagan says it’s blossoming into a record week of sales.

“We’ve been doing between 300 and 400 orders a day,” she said.

She normally has at least a month to prepare for Mother’s Day, but this year she has had just a week. Hagan reopened last Friday after being closed for more than a month.

So, it’s all hands on deck for her and her 25 employees. “Everybody was ready to come back and we’ve been working at least 12 to 14 hours a day,” Hagan told First Coast News.

Safety measures are being taken. Employees are wearing masks and are keeping their distance from one another. In addition, Hagan tweaked how she makes deliveries.

“We have curbside pickup. We have contactless delivery. We are doing all that to be safe,” she explained.

Hagan says she’s seen a silver-lining with the pandemic. As families begin to re-unite after being separated for so long, she’s noticing customers are requesting larger, more expensive arrangements.

“I feel that’s because they haven’t seen their moms or they can’t see their mom or it’s just been a trying time for everybody that they are trying to give a little bit more right now,” Hagan said.

