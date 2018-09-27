A total of 28,260 lionfish were removed during the 2018 Lionfish Challenge, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

On Twitter, the FWC announced the winners: John McCain and Ron Surrency. They were honored by the commission. The Lionfish Challenge ended on Sept. 3, or Labor Day.

"Lionfish King" McCain of Gilchrist County removed 1,137 lionfish during the challenge. This was his third year participating in the challenge. He won third place his first year and second place his second year, the FWC reported.

Lionfish King John McCain removed 1,137 #lionfish in the recreational category during the 2018 Lionfish Challenge. #FWC2018 pic.twitter.com/NTPvn5izkp — MyFWC (@MyFWC) September 27, 2018

"Commercial Champion" Surrency removed 5,017 pounds of lionfish, or 5,531 lionfish. He targets lionfish and other reef fish species commercially with partners Jason Whetmore and Mark Irwin, the FWC said.

Commercial Champion Ron Surrency removed 5,017 pounds of lionfish during the 2018 #Lionfish Challenge. #FWC2018 pic.twitter.com/pxSklf6clQ — MyFWC (@MyFWC) September 27, 2018

Both winners will receive a Lionfish Challenge Trophy, be featured in an article by the FWC's Saltwater Regulations Publication, a $500 gift card and a customized Engel 65-quart cooler.

Lionfish are considered to be an invasive species that have a negative impact on native species in the area. The FWC encourages folks to remove lionfish from Florida's waters.

© 2018 WTLV