x
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Fort Walton Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in the Fort Walton Beach area Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Jaylee Jeffords has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet and 5 inches tall. FDLE says she weighs roughly 130 pounds.

She was last seen in the 300 block of Miracle Strip Parkway wearing a multicolored flannel long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and bright yellow Nike shoes.

 Jaylee is known to wear glasses. She also has a bruise on her neck.

If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546, or 911.

