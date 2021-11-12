First responders on the First Coast head to Kentucky to help support tornado victims

The team will be embedded in the Kentucky State Emergency Operations Center and provide operational support to the Kentucky Emergency Management division.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Service members from several First Coast counties were deployed to Kentucky Thursday to help support tornado outbreak response efforts.

The state deployed a nine-person State All-Hazards Incident Management Team comprised of individuals from the Florida Division of Emergency Management as well as Clay, St. Johns, and Flagler counties to Kentucky.

The deployment team consists of an incident commander, public information officer, liaison officer, operations section chief, deputy operations section chief, plans section chief, logistics section chief, and two state of florida liaisons.

The team will be embedded in the Kentucky State Emergency Operations Center and provide operational support to the Kentucky Emergency Management division. The team is anticipating a 14-day deployment.

All-Hazards Incident Management Teams are regional, multi-agency teams comprised of local law enforcement, fire and EMS, public health, emergency management, public works, and other public safety partners with standardized training and field experience in Incident Command System positions.

Teams are trained to support incidents that extend beyond one operational period and are credentialed to serve in different positions through FDEM.