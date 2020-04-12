x
How the U.S. Video Game Industry is Generating Employment (FCL Dec. 4)

Learn how video games are creating new career directions for adults and students, and even college scholarships.

The video game industry is not only a leading form of entertainment in the U.S., enjoyed by a large and diverse demographic, it’s also an important contributor to the U.S. economy, generating employment in every state, and it’s growing.

A new report to be released on December 3, 2020, from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), finds the growth in the interactive entertainment-video game-industry in the U.S., is providing much needed jobs with 11,400 individual business establishments with operations present in every state.