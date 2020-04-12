How the U.S. Video Game Industry is Generating Employment (FCL Dec. 4)

The video game industry is not only a leading form of entertainment in the U.S., enjoyed by a large and diverse demographic, it’s also an important contributor to the U.S. economy, generating employment in every state, and it’s growing.
A new report to be released on December 3, 2020, from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), finds the growth in the interactive entertainment-video game-industry in the U.S., is providing much needed jobs with 11,400 individual business establishments with operations present in every state.