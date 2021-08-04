The secret is out to give you a fresh start

We have come a long way in the past year. Emily Loftiss will have you looking and feeling great!
Spring is here and we are ready to safely get out and about a whole lot more compared to last year. It all starts with taking care of your skin and handling your hair with extra care as the humidity starts to rise.
Fashion-Beauty Expert and Celebrity Stylist Shares Timely Tips This will be a spring like no other. People are putting the pandemic behind them and focusing on finally enjoying friends, family, and weather. That's why looking your best will be a priority as we emerge from winter; and we have the perfect celebrity stylist available to help!