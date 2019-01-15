Winter can wreck havoc on your skin and even the things we do to warm our bodies can cause dryness and irritation. LaTavia of Fabulous Faces Makeup helped us out and gave us some tips!

Just as you switch out your sandals for boots, it's also important to change up your skincare products to help your skin during these chilly months.

When it comes to face cleansers, use a more gentle face cleanser during the winter months, one that will not strip the natural oils from your skin. Cream cleansers work best due to the moisturizing components built in.

Don't skip on the exfoliate this time of year. It's important to get rid of the dry, dull skin and reveal your glowing complexion. Use more of a chemical exfoliate over a harsh exfoliate with granules which can be too harsh for winter skin.

Swap out your alcohol based astringent for more of a moisturizing toner. Choose your toner as with the other skincare based on your specific needs.

Use a serum at night before your moisturizer to give added benefits to your routine.

Swap your like weight moisturizer for a richer cream moisturizer that will protect your skin and give it a lasting hydrating moisture. If it's too heavy for an all day moisturizer, swap it out only during the evening and use your light weight moisturizer during the day.

Cut down on long, hot showers. The steaming hot water from your long shower removes the natural oils from your body and depletes the skin from your natural moisture. Use the moisturizing shower gels or soaps, shower with warm water, and limit the time in the shower as well.