Jordyn Barratt Staying Focused By Keeping Her Eyes On the Gold (FCL Sept. 28)

The 2020 Olympics was set to be the first games to include skateboarding and where 21-year-old Jordyn Barratt was ready to fulfill a lifelong dream. She competed in her first professional competition in 2017 and was the first woman to compete in the extreme sports circuit. But while disappointed about the delay of the games due to the pandemic Jordyn, like other Americans has taken this time to focus on improving her energy and focus.



According to a new survey, a staggering 89% of Americans say it has been hard to focus this year. With the extra stress, close to half (47%) of Americans report have less energy than usual in the past few months. Because of the events in 2020, 64% of Americans say they will be taking new or greater action in their own mental and physical health.



