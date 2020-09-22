Malivai Washington Youth foundation Club 904 teen center opens (FCL September 22nd 2020)

Congratulations are in order for the opening of the Malivai Washington Youth Foundation Club 904, a teen center! The foundation has been in the community for 24 years now and Mal Washington says he wanted to make an even bigger difference in the lives of our young people. He says teens are traditionally the smallest age group the serve so the foundation decided to focus on them. Club 904 will in include teen programs like mental health counseling, academic assistance, job and leadership training and more.