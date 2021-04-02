PYP "FOR MY CITY" THE BRAND! (FCL Feb 1.)

The goal of this brand is to be the creators of simple and classic apparel for the people of the city in celebration of our services, pride and culture that it. The main color of this company is red as identified in the fire service and in honor of the ones we will never forget 9/11.

You may be a school teacher, nurse, food truck owner or maybe even a school janitor to name a few. There is nothing more rewarding than putting a smile on someone's face from the proud services we provide. For most of us, our city is the land of our birthplace and with that comes a sense of pride we will forever represent. We also create a culture that identifies our city. Being from Jacksonville, Florida as part of our culture we identify our city as "Duuuuuvval!" - this brand for anyone that feels that same energy to our wonderful town.