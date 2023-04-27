Fire believed to have been started by lightning in Nocatee has been extinguished

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue says this was a small brush fire less than a fourth of an acre.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small fire believed to have been started by lightning in the Nocatee area has been extinguished, according to officials.

"We all heard thunder then a loud lightening strike around 5 pm," explained Michael Akers. "Caught us all off guard. I went upstairs to check on the dog due to her being afraid of storms. Looked out our window and saw smoke billowing behind their house."

He said that he ran next door to make sure that his neighbors were aware.

"I went over to make sure they knew. They did not. We went out back and flames were licking up trees, and was catching quite rapidly. Called 911 and the Fire Dept arrived about 30 minutes later. It was originally about 80 yards out from the fence of their backyard and by the time the fire dept arrived, it was about 10’ from the fence and was spreading deep into the woods."

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue says this was a small brush fire less than a fourth of an acre.

It was put out quickly by the engine crew when they got there