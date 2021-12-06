Federal judge denies injunction over LGBTQ+ pride proclamation in St. Johns County

The defendants argue that Bloomberg's facts are "limited, incomplete, hearsay, opinion and should be discounted as such."

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A federal injunction had been denied by a Judge Tuesday that offered the option of putting the issue of an LGBTQ+ pride proclamation in St. Johns County to a vote.

A complaint filed earlier this month argues that the board infringed on community members' constitutional rights when it denied the proclamation.

Sara Bloomberg is the President of House of Prism, a nonprofit that aims to empower LGBTQ+ youth.

On June 6, Bloomberg filed a motion for a "temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction" that would require the defendants to immediately and publicly discuss the proclamation and bring it to a public vote of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

The document claims the board’s decision violated community members’ rights to Freedom of Speech and Equal Protection. It also accuses the board of violating Florida’s Sunshine Law, which requires that public business be conducted in the open and with the public’s knowledge.

However, in an opposition filing, the defendants argues that Bloomberg's facts are "limited, incomplete, hearsay, opinion and should be discounted as such."

The defendants also argues that no First Amendment rights were violated and that the First Amendment does not apply to government speech. The defendant alleges that when the government exercises the “right to speak for itself” it can “freely select the views that it wants to express.”