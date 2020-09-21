Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot was reported dead at the scene.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is responding to a fatal small plane crash reported in Hilliard Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot was reported dead at the scene. FHP said there is substantial damage to the plan, including a fire on board. The pilot has not been identified, pending notification of kin, FHP said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Van's RV-8 crashed in the woods near Hilliard at around 2:30 p.m. Only the plane's pilot was aboard, according to the FAA.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The administration's full statement reads:

"A single-engine Van’s RV-8 crashed in the woods near Hilliard, Fla., around 2:30 p.m. local time today. Only the pilot was aboard. Please contact local officials for information on the pilot’s name and medical condition. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates."