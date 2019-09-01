Families on the first coast are sharing what they say are horror stories about their pool experiences and the thousands of dollars they say they’ve lost. They're hoping their accounts will warn others.

Ramona McClain is one of several people in Clay County who thought they did their research only to be disappointed.

"They came before even getting a permit then they tore all the sod out of our backyard," said McClain. "They tore up the front and back but didn’t actually do any work."

What she thought was a trustworthy pool company has left her with a "mud pit" for a backyard.

She says the company was supposed to start digging in September, then pushed back the date and said no later than October 14th.

"October 14th came and went," she said. "They gave us excuses and then we’ve literally had zero contact with them since then."

The company she hired goes by the name ‘Florida Pools’ or ‘Florida Pools and More’ but their parent company is BranRox, LLC. They've also gone by the name 'Showcase Pools and Spa'.

McClain is far from the only one alleging problems.

Heather Beach and her fiancé Joey are dealing with the same company.

"The walls are leaning in," said Beach. "One side is 3 foot one and the other is 3 foot six, we measured it because it looked small."

The stairs alone had a three inch difference.

She says her pool was supposed to be complete by Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Dana Mariner-Thompson knows the same struggle with the same company.

"I’ve had no luck from anyone in this state getting help," said Mariner-Thompson. "My pool is supposed to have a heat pump, but I still don’t have a heat pump."

They all say they are out thousands of dollars now and they can’t get the company to respond

First Coast News tried the number on the website, on their Facebook page and individual contact numbers for the managers who have been dealing with the families. We also submitted an email. We haven't heard back yet.

Each family interviewed said they contacted the Better Business Bureau, but to no avail.

We asked the BBB to look into it since they dismissed one complaint from Mariner-Thompson and they gave the company an A rating online.

The BBB office in Jacksonville is now contacting the BBB office in Orlando to look into the matter. They ask that each family involved submit a formal complaint.

Beach has set up a Facebook group for the families to discuss the issues together. Nearly two dozen people are a part of the group.

If you have a problem like this report it to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.