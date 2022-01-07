Michael Freeland, 36, died in the line of duty. Congressman John Rutherford presented a flag to Freeland's family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congressman John Rutherford presented an American flag to Michael Freeland's family. The flag flew over the state capitol when Freeland died in the line of duty in November. Freeland was an Engineer with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. He was on a call to save a woman stuck inside of a U-Haul and he collapsed on the scene.

The medical examiner later determined Freeland died of a spontaneous hemorrhage of presumed natural cause.

Freeland served with JFRD for seven years.

Freeland's mother, Terona Feacher, says she was honored that Rutherford presented her with a flag.

"That, again, is just remarkable. It’s amazing… awesome," she said.

Rutherford says he wants to keep Freeland's spirit alive and thank his family for his service.

"The young age of Michael, 36 years old, gone way too soon. When you see that, what it reminds me of is we need to tell these men and women you see behind me… we need to tell them everything and how much we appreciate them," Rutherford said.