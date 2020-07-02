A domestic dispute between a man and a woman turned into a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to a Ware County business.

Clayton Homes released the following statement regarding the shooting that occurred on their property around 9:39 a.m.:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the two victims’ families and friends. We take seriously the health and welfare of our team members and their families and are deeply saddened by this tragic event. We understand this to be a domestic dispute between one of our team members and his spouse. Our employees are safe and the facility is secured. We will continue to work with local authorities as they lead the investigation."

The Ware County Sheriff's Office responded to the business located at 3350 Industrial Blvd. after receiving reports that shots were fired, according to a release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., deputies discovered the bodies of Virgina Nicole Hill, 41, and Lawrence Hill Jr.,44, the GBI said.

The bodies were transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. An investigation into exactly what happened is still ongoing.

The GBI Douglass Reginal Office was requested by the Ware County Sheriff's Office to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-4327 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.