Divers inspect piles of the Hart Bridge for FDOT

Inspectors checked the piles of the Hart Bridge for anything out of the ordinary by diving into the St. Johns River.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Jacksonville’s seven bridges got a close-up inspection Monday.

Contractors from FDOT spent the day investigating the piles of the Hart Bridge by taking a dive into the St. Johns River.

“Some cleaning is entailed, but they’re looking for cracks, spalls and scour,” David Heuschkel, senior underwater bridge inspector for FDOT District 2, said.

Due to the low visibility of the St. Johns River, the divers' job was especially challenging.

“You’re going down with some kind of scraper, or could be a pneumatic tool or hydraulic tool to clean marine growth,” Heuschkel said.

The team used drones in the air and in the water to ensure the water was safe for diving.

Before a diver straps on their gear, which includes a communication system, lights on helmets and other gear.

If a problem is severe enough, FDOT said they would immediately close down a bridge.

“We wouldn’t let it be unsafe and let the traveling public travel across it,” Heuschkel said.

Depending on how severe a problem is, they can address it in various ways.

FDOT said this is part of a detailed inspection for the bridge’s long-term safety, and they typically don’t expect to find anything alarming.