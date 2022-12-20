Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.
Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot.
SJSO says responding deputies conducted a traffic stop n the vehicle. While conducting the traffic stop, deputies say the suspect’s vehicle purposely rammed a deputy vehicle.
Deputies say two subjects then proceeded to flee on foot. One was captured and two did not flee the vehicle.
Deputies are actively searching for one outstanding subject.
Property Crimes Detectives are responding as the subjects are suspects in a similar incident in Volusia County and possibly multiple jurisdictions.