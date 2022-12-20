Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets

Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.

Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot.

SJSO says responding deputies conducted a traffic stop n the vehicle. While conducting the traffic stop, deputies say the suspect’s vehicle purposely rammed a deputy vehicle.

Deputies say two subjects then proceeded to flee on foot. One was captured and two did not flee the vehicle.

Deputies are actively searching for one outstanding subject.