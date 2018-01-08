It's a new week and a new campaign ad to put to the truth test. A lot of you have been asking our verify team to take a look at the Adam Putnam commercial about illegal immigration. In the ad, Putnam claims Florida is spending $100 million dollars to house, clothe and feed undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

If you're not familiar with Adam Putnam, he's currently Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture, but he wants to be the next governor. In the ad, he describes himself as a conservative Republican who is tough on illegal immigration.

So, how did Putnam's campaign come up with this $100 million dollar price tag? Our verify team contacted his campaign and they showed us the math:

Also, over the past five years, the Department of Corrections says the number of the immigrant inmate population has declined. Putnam quoted the 2016 numbers. In 2017, the number decreased by 112 inmates. Not a huge difference, but about a $2 million dollar change in the price tag.

So, is $100 million of your tax dollars going to feed, clothe, and house illegal immigrants? It's hard to say. There are still some unanswered questions when it comes to the classification of immigrants in the prison system. Also, if there were no immigrants behind bars, that would only eliminate a small percentage of the Florida Department of Corrections budget.

