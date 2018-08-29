The mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum, has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be Florida’s next governor.

Mobile users click here to watch.

If he wins November’s general election, he’ll be the state’s first black governor.

Gillum, 39, was up against four other seriously-funded Democratic candidates and had only just recently aired his first TV commercial.

But Gillum, who became the youngest person ever elected to Tallahassee city commission at age 23, recently garnered an endorsement by former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Sanders campaigned for Gillum at rallies in Tampa and Orlando earlier this month.

Gillum will face off against Republican Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 6 general election.

© 2018 WTSP