ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - It is Friday, so that means it is time for our STEM Student of the Week!

This week it is Courtney Krider from Ponte Vedra High School in St Johns County. She has taken 10 AP level classes and is also in the Biotechnology Club and the president of the American Society of Microbiology at her school. She is a senior and in the fourth year of the Biotechnology Academy and had the rare opportunity to intern at the Mayo Clinic over the summer and perform academic research.

"The first year I was in it, that was between my sophomore and junior year, I did research looking at how neurotransmitters affect the developments of chemotherapy resistance in lung cancer. Then this past summer, between my junior and senior year, I did research looking at how pretreatment of low oxygen exposure could impact how useful adult stem cells were for clinical application," Courtney said.

She says she became interested in life sciences in middle school and has been following that passion ever since.

Outside of research and school, she loves photography and also plays the violin. Beyond high school, Courtney wants to earn her Ph.D. and become a researcher in immunology or gene therapy.

A big congratulations to Courtney Krider at Ponte Vedra High School in St Johns County for being our STEM Student of the Week!

