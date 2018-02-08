It's been nearly three months since Nassau County mother, Joleen Cummings, went missing and investigators still have no leads on her disappearance. On Thursday, her mother spoke out.

"If you had a heart and if you believed in God, then you would tell my family where my daughter is," Anne Johnson said.

That message was directed toward Kimberly Kessler, the only suspect in Cummings' disappearance.

"What more could a mother ask for? It's hard enough going through what we're going through, but without her body, we don't have a place to go to to mourn or visit," Johnson said. "Do you ever have complete closure? No, we don't but we need that. We need my daughter found."

Johnson spoke after a court hearing for Kessler Thursday morning, however, Kessler didn't show. A judge passed her next court date until August 23.

