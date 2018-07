The Neptune Beach Police Department is warning residents to stay away from the area surrounding The Loop restaurant Tuesday following an armed robbery.

Armed robbery @ the Loop, just occurred. Please avoid area. Will provide more details as we get them. — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) July 25, 2018

Police are searching for two suspects describes as two black males. One was seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with a yellow Vans emblem on front and white and black Adidas shoes. The other suspect wore a dark hoodie. Both were last seen fleeing in a silver Ford Fusion westbound on Atlantic Boulevard.

BOLO (Limited info at this time); Two black males, one wearing dark grey hoodie w/ yellow 'vans' emblem on front, white & black Adidas shoes. The other suspect in dark hoodie. Last seen fleeing in silver Ford Fusion westbound on ATL Blvd.



Do not approach - Call police if seen — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) July 25, 2018

