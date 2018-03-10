A 38-year-old sexual predator was arrested in an Ortega neighborhood after an FBI investigation led to the discovery that he was involved with producing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint.

James Thomas Butler was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 2. at his mother's home along Apache Avenue. In addition to producing child porn, federal investigators said they found pornographic images of a minor on his cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.

Butler has a history involving sex crimes. Back in 2016, he was released from prison after serving 11 years for attempted sexual battery on a minor.

Back in May, federal agents executed a search warrant at a Northside home where Butler used to live with six other men, who were also registered sex offenders.

Following the warrant, Butler was arrested for violating his probation by accessing pornography websites on his cell phone.

Butler was released in August and went to live with his mother in Ortega.

Since then, the FBI continued with their investigation on Butler. Earlier this week on Monday, the feds said they discovered that Butler was involved with producing child pornography. Investigators also said they found multiple pornographic videos and pictures of a minor.

Butler was then taken into custody Tuesday following an intense investigation at his mother's home in Ortega. He was charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Butler is set to go before a federal court judge on October 9.

