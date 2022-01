When searched, officials said the house in the 900 block of Superior Street was clear. The flames are now under control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a structure fire in the Racine area.

When searched, officials said the house in the 900 block of Superior Street was clear. The flames are now under control.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Superior street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 15, 2022

No further details were immediately available, at this time.