Divorce documents narrate Tiffany and Marshall Gentry’s rocky relationship before an Amber Alert was issued Thursday stating that officials believed Marshall Gentry was heavily armed and suicidal when he took their children.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the family was found in Indiana. Tiffany Gentry told First Coast News the family was safe and the couple is going to give their relationship another try.

Divorce documents obtained by First Coast News show the Gentry’s were married in 2012 before Marshall Gentry filed for divorce in November.

Dozens of documents dating from November to January show conflicting arguments from Tiffany and Marshall Gentry about their relationship.

Both claimed the other wasn’t a fit parent for their three young children and both were asking for full custody and access to their family home.

“There have been some calls in the past that were at that location,” said Capt. Larry Bruce with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce says officers would respond to the home and standby as either Tiffany and Marshall Gentry would move their belongings out of the house.

In the documents, Tiffany Gentry claimed her husband has a history of mental instability and alcohol abuse. She insisted that he be evaluated for both. Marshall Gentry denied those claims.

Angela and Charles Cogar, who claimed to be Tiffany Gentry’s parents, wrote a letter to the court advocating for Marshall Gentry to have full custody of the kids.

The letter stated that child protective services had been called on multiple occasions in reference to the kids’ clothes being big and dirty, as well as an occasion where one child came to school with bugs on them.

The Cogars wrote that when Tiffany Gentry was a general manager at Sonic, she hired a man named John. The letter, written in December, states, “About six months ago she started to change and started shutting us and others out as her and John’s relationship progressed.”

The letter mentions that since that time Tiffany Gentry had pulled her daughter from Head Start where she was receiving speech therapy.

“We love our daughter very much but unfortunately the kids are suffering from the choices and actions she has taken and no one should be okay with how those children are treated in her care,” the letter states.

The Cogars wrote that they would help Marshall Gentry parent in any way they could, even if he was deployed.

In the court documents, Tiffany Gentry claims her husband was under investigation for attempted murder for hire on a man named “Jon-Daniel Fitzsimmons.”

First Coast News called the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to verify this information, and they said there is no record of this.

Fitzsimmons is mention in the divorce records, showing a violation of a 10-year probation after an altercation with Quality Cleaning in 2010.

The court gave Tiffany Gentry full custody of the kids on Jan. 30 and said Marshall Gentry could visit every other weekend. He was also ordered to vacate the residence.

The court ruled that Fitzsimmons is not permitted at the residence at any time and that he never be in the presence of the kids. In the documents, the couple agree to a no-contact order except when texting about the kids.

First Coast News was in close contact with Tiffany Gentry on Thursday, but her phone number has since been disconnected.

RELATED: 'We are safe': Mother says she and 3 children are OK, Amber Alert was 'false report'

RELATED: Camden sheriff: Missing Georgia kids, wife found in Indiana