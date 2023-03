Deputies say Ramel Smith is described as standing 6'1" and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in the area of Belvedere Lane in the B Section of Palm Coast.

If you see Ramel or know his location, please contact the dispatch center at 386-313-4911 regarding case 23-20305.