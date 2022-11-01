Cost of bringing ex-USS Orleck to Jacksonville has increased by hundreds of thousands, says museum

Pre-COVID estimates were at $1.3 million to bring the ship to Jacksonville. Those costs have increased to $1.8 million after labor and materials, says the museum.

The Jacksonville Naval Museum is looking for donations after the cost of bringing the ex-USS Orleck to the First Coast has gone up.

Last week, the museum says the 77-year-old ship was floated with no reported leaks.

"The staff of Gulf Copper have done great work to restore and preserve the historic warship," said the Jacksonville Naval Museum (JHNSA) in a press release.

However, the level of restoration and preservation has added cost.

Pre-COVID estimates were at $1.3 million to bring the ship to Jacksonville. Those costs have increased to $1.8 million after labor and materials, says the museum.

"Additionally, 2020’s Hurricane Laura caused at least $250,000 worth of damage that added to the overall work cost," said the Jacksonville Naval Museum. "In total, the cost will now be at an estimated $2 million."

JHNSA says even further costs are in store, with the tow from Texas and additional work to be done to fully set up the pier and prepare the ship to open up as a museum. Donations and corporate sponsorships can be made here.

The ship could be ready for tow in mid-March. The tow to Jacksonville is expected to take approximately 10 to 12 days.