Lengthy hours on school bus a major concern with parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Oceanway parent Jason Joyner took an unusual approach to get attention to a school transportation problem. Joyner sent out video emails asking for help.

"I represent a community of parents and students that go to Wolfson High School," Joyner said.

The problem? How long it takes for the bus to get their children to school.

"We're having a real issue with approximately a three-hour bus ride in the morning, which is causing our children to get up really in the morning, affecting their day," he said.

Joyner said students catch bus #618 at 5:15 a.m. at New Berlin Elementary to get to Wolfson High School before the bell rings at 8:10 a.m. He said the ride home is just as long.

"We are talking about a 12-hour day before they do any homework or any after school activities, like sports. We feel that is a little excessive," said Joyner.

On Your Side checked the distance from New Berlin Elementary to Wolfson High School on Google Maps. It is 24.2 miles, a drive time of 32-40 minutes.

"I think 45 minutes even an hour would be reasonable, but three hours is not," Joyner said.

Joyner said the long bus ride impacts at least eight families in his Victoria Lakes community. He said they've asked school transportation to address the issue.

"These kids are literally having to bring a blanket and a pillow to catch some 'zzz's on the bus," he said.

They believe the solution is a dedicated bus with fewer stops.

"We don't want to be part of the problem, we want to be part of the solution," Joyner said.

On Your Side took the parent's concerns to the district and now school transportation officials are reviewing the issue.

