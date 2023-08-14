The community is honoring Officer Anthony "Tony" Reno of Clay County and Deputy Dave Mills of Camden County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is mourning the loss of two school resource officers.

The Clay County District Schools Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that Officer Anthony "Tony" Reno died tragically in a scuba diving incident while in South Carolina over the weekend.

It is with deep sorrow we announce Clay County District Schools Police Department Officer Anthony “Tony” Reno died... Posted by Clay County District Schools Police Department on Monday, August 14, 2023

No details on the incident were shared. Officer Reno was the SRO at Plantation Oaks Elementary since September 2022. The post states that funeral arrangements are still pending, and information will be shared when it is available.

In Camden County, the community is also remembering School Resource Deputy Dave Mills. The Camden County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that it was "deeply sadden" to learn of Deputy Mills' passing on Monday. Deputy Mills began his career in law enforcement in 2000 as a Corrections Officer. In 2018, he became school resource deputy for the Clay County School District. Deputy Mills also taught the Georgia Sheriff's Association C.H.A.M.P.S. program to fifth graders in Camdem County.

"Deputy Mills, or DJ Dave, was very popular with students, and staff. by always interacting with them each school day," the post states.