Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sinking boat near St. Petersburg Pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier.
Sunday afternoon a Coast Guard crew safely transferred three men to a St. Petersburg rescue boat after the Coast Guard learned that a vessel on the water was sinking. Authorities say the men were transferred without injuries.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received an alert from 911 dispatch about a vessel in distress near the St. Petersburg Pier in need of immediate assistance. The Pier is located on 2nd Avenue Northeast. The boaters also used red flares to signal their distress.
“When you’re getting ready to launch, ensure all safety equipment is on board and working properly,” Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, Sector St. Petersburg deputy commander, said. “Also, make sure to familiarize everyone with the equipment.”