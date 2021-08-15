Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sinking boat near St. Petersburg Pier

The boaters also used red flares to signal their distress.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier.

Sunday afternoon a Coast Guard crew safely transferred three men to a St. Petersburg rescue boat after the Coast Guard learned that a vessel on the water was sinking. Authorities say the men were transferred without injuries.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received an alert from 911 dispatch about a vessel in distress near the St. Petersburg Pier in need of immediate assistance. The Pier is located on 2nd Avenue Northeast. The boaters also used red flares to signal their distress.