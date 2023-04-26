Clay County softball coach facing multiple life sentences for child porn

Andrew Lynn Overheul was indicted on federal charges for creating child porn. If convicted, he faces up to 180 years in federal prison.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A softball coach from Orange County has been indicted on six counts of 'producing or attempting to produce' child porn, according to a release from the Department of Justice Wednesday.

Andrew Lynn Overheul, 43, is facing up to 180 years in federal prison if convicted. The mandatory minimum for his charges is 15 years.

Overheul has been ordered to remain in federal custody until his trial, which is currently scheduled for June 2023.

The indictment says that the government will confiscate all of Overheul's electronic devices that may contain evidence.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force (Inter-Agency Child Exploitation and Person Trafficking Task Force).

The INTERCEPT Task Force was announced less than two months ago on March 2. It is funded partially by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Tebow said during the announcement that he is deeply committed to helping children who are victims of sex crimes. "They're calling out saying 'rescue me, help me.'"