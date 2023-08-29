Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump representing victim in Dollar General mass shooting

Crump is representing the family of 52-year-old Angela Carr, who was shot in her car outside the Dollar General on Kings Road in Jacksonville.

Ben Crump was joined by Reverend Dr. David W. Green Sr. of St. Stephen AME Church in Jacksonville and family members of Jerrald Gallion, another victim in the shooting during a press conference on Monday.

Crump says he's trying to find answers for the family about the suspected shooter, Ryan Palmeter, who was Baker Acted in 2017.

“After he had exhibited mental health issues, how did he get a gun?" Crump asked. "We want to know who knew about him purchasing a gun."

Carr spent her Sundays at the church.

“The family was raised in this church," Reverend Green said. “She was just a loving, caring mother who brought her child to church.”

The daughter of 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion was also at Monday's press conference.

“My dad hurt his leg," Gallion's daughter said.

“That’s what we told her at first,” her grandmother, Sabrina Rozier said. “She knows something’s going on. The last time she talked to her father was Friday night, 2 o'clock in the morning while he was at work and she stayed on the phone, FaceTime until she dosed off asleep," Rozier said.