City reschedules Sunday's appointments for Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Program following protests in Downtown Jacksonville

All appointments previously scheduled for Sunday at the Jacksonville Public Library and Ed Ball Buildings were moved to next week.

The City of Jacksonville has rescheduled Sunday's appointments for the Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Program following Saturday's protests in Downtown Jacksonville.

The city said in order to ensure the safety of relief recipients and City of Jacksonville employees all appointments were canceled.

If you had an appointment for Sunday at the Jacksonville Public Library and Ed Ball buildings and your last name begins with the letters "A" through "M", your appointment will be at the same time June 6 at the Ed Ball building located at 214 N. Hogan St.

If you had an appointment for Sunday at the Jacksonville Public Library and Ed Ball buildings and your last name begins with the letters "N" through "Z", your appointment will be at the same time June 7 at the Ed Ball building located at 214 N. Hogan St.