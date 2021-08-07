Christmas in July fundraiser to help students in need in Clay County

More than 600 students in Clay County are in need, and 100 students are homeless, according to The Human Collective Foundation.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Human Collective Foundation is hosting a Christmas in July fundraiser to help hundreds of students in need in Clay County this weekend.

More than 600 students in Clay County are in need, and 100 students are homeless, according to The Human Collective Foundation. That’s why the organization is hosting the event in Fleming Island to help meet their needs.

This Saturday, the Dionne family is providing an evening of reggae music, food and drinks at their home on Doctor's Lake to help raise awareness and funds for the students.

“Kids can do anything if they have the tools that they need. For example, a mattress that they can sleep on, so they get a good night's sleep, and then they could go to school and learn,” Chrissy Dionne said. “You know, just so they feel comfortable in school around their peers, that they have the right clothes on to wear, that makes a big difference too.”

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at 1930 Holmes Circle in Fleming Island. Tickets are $50. You can purchase them online here.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, you can still donate to The Human Collective Foundation and learn more about other ways to get involved and help.