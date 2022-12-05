Chief Jacques Battiste resigns abruptly in Glynn County

Battiste's last official day of duty for GCPD will be Dec. 16. He was hired in June 2021 and has served Glynn County for the past 18 months.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has submitted a letter of resignation this week to County Manager William Fallon, according to the county.

This comes a little more than a year after he was sworn in.

Battiste's last official day of duty for GCPD will be Dec. 16. Battiste was hired in June 2021 and has served Glynn County for the past 18 months.

Back in May, three Georgia law enforcement officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit Monday, claiming the political environment following the murder of Ahmaud Arbery drove a race-based hiring process for the job of Glynn County police chief.

Arbery, a 24-year-old Black man, was murdered by three white men who chased him in their pickup trucks and shot him.

The three plaintiffs claim they were discriminated against in the hiring process due to their race, gender or both.

At this time there is no indication that the resignation of Battiste had anything to do with the lawsuit.

Battiste was serving as a Deputy Constable/Training and Tactical Coordinator in New Orleans, LA prior to coming to Glynn County.

“Chief Battiste has worked to create a positive impact in our community,” said County Manager Bill Fallon. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for what he brought to the department.”