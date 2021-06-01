Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol building during riots dies from injuries, sources confirm

It is not known yet what exactly led to the shooting. A photo shows law enforcement with guns drawn inside the locked down House Chamber.

WASHINGTON — A woman died from injuries after she was shot inside the US Capitol Building as pro-Trump supporters tried to break into the House Chamber, according to the Associated Press.

It is not known yet what exactly led to the woman being shot, but a photo from CBS News' Zak Hudak shows law enforcement with guns drawn inside the House Chamber around 2:46 p.m.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert Contee III also confirmed that a person was shot inside the Capitol Building but did not release much more details about the shooting in their news conference around 5 p.m.

"The behavior we are witnessing is shameful unpatriotic and above all it is unlawful. Anyone who engages in these activities, continues to engage in these activities will be held accountable, said Bowser in her news conference later Wednesday afternoon.

US Park Police, DC Police and National Gaurd troops have worked to move Trump supporters and rioters gathered at the steps of the US Capitol Building to create a safety perimeter.

Due to the violence at the US Capitol Building, DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for people inside Washington's jurisdiction.

Also because of the violence Wednesday, Metrorail service ending at 8 p.m. and Metrobus services will end at 9 p.m. according to a news release from the agency.

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests raged at the Capitol complex.