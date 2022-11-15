Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!

We've followed the Dyl quintuplets since they were born, and as of Tuesday, it's been ten years. Look how beautifully they've grown up!

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday! We’ve been following them since they were babies.

They are now in 4th grade, and doing great.

We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were born, and their family has a remarkable story.

Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelly Dyal, tried for two years to get pregnant before, thanks to fertility treatments, their prayers were answered -- five fold.

Stacy overcame another huge obstacle. She was diagnosed with 25-years-old when she was diagnosed with chronic liver failure. She had a liver transplant five years before she gave birth to the quints.

The stress of carrying five babies proved too much for her donor liver, and doctors told her the only option was another liver transplant.

She had a second liver transplant in 2017, and that liver ultimately failed -- meaning she had to have a third transplant.