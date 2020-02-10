Boater's body found; search ends more than 48 hours after Walter Williams went missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews located the body of boater Walter Williams late Friday, after more than 48 hours of searching.
The 84-yera-old boater went missing Wednesday when officials say his boat crashed into the Buckman Bridge. According to a witness, he was not wearing a life preserver. The witness told officials the boat was travelling fast when it crashed into the north side of the boat.
Officials say Williams was returning home after getting his boat serviced.
According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson, Williams' family has been notified.