Boater's body found; search ends more than 48 hours after Walter Williams went missing

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says "our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."
Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says Walter Williams is the boater who disappeared after his boat crashed into the Buckman Bridge Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews located the body of boater Walter Williams late Friday, after more than 48 hours of searching.

The 84-yera-old boater went missing Wednesday when officials say his boat crashed into the Buckman Bridge. According to a witness, he was not wearing a life preserver. The witness told officials the boat was travelling fast when it crashed into the north side of the boat.

Officials say Williams was returning home after getting his boat serviced.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson, Williams' family has been notified.

